Dacarsky Park ballfields in Derby opening Friday

DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - Decarsky Park ballfields will open in Derby Friday.

The park, located at 1600 Line Drive, has four ballfields, two batting cages, a concession stand, picnic shelter and a dog park.

Tours of the facilities will be offered 4-5:30 p.m. and 12U baseball scrimmage at 6 p.m. The city is asking people bring non-perishable food items for the Derby Food Pantry.

