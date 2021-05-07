Advertisement

Dacarsky Park ballfields in Derby opening Friday

By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - Decarsky Park ballfields will open in Derby Friday.

The park, located at 1600 Line Drive, has four ballfields, two batting cages, a concession stand, picnic shelter and a dog park.

Tours of the facilities will be offered 4-5:30 p.m. and 12U baseball scrimmage at 6 p.m. The city is asking people bring non-perishable food items for the Derby Food Pantry.

