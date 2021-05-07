Healthcare workers honored during National Nurse’s Week as demand, recognition grow

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Demand for nurses continues to grow across the country, as well as in Kansas. With the COVID-19 pandemic, recognition is growing for those in the healthcare profession.

Careers in nursing can start with work as a certified nursing assistant, or CNA. From there, you can work up to a CMA, which allows you to give midications, and farther advance to licensed practical nurses, registered nurse, or RN and finally, Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner, or ARNP. At every level, those in nursing are being celebrated this week for National Nurse’s Week.

According to KANSASWORKS, as of Friday, May 7, there are 992 nursing jobs in the Wichita area and 4,434 in Kansas. The total includes all levels of nursing, from CNA to ARNP. For the 50 nurses at Regent Park in northeast Wichita, signs are displayed to let them know that they’re appreciated.

“We come to work to do our job. Most people don’t expect a ‘thank you,’ but when you get a ‘thank you,’ and it’s ‘happy Nurses Week,’ and ‘we appreciate everything you do,’ it’s an amazing feeling,” said Regent Park Licensed Practical Nurse Nakia Caldwell.

For nearly two decades, Caldwell has worked in the profession. She started as a CNA and worked her way up to LPN.

“It was difficult. I went to school at night because I had kids,” she said. “I worked during the day.”

But it was Caldwell’s third son who has a form of spina bifida that propelled her to advance in nursing.

“I like taking care of people,” she said. “That’s just always been me, is taking care of people. But really, once I had my son, I need to be able to advocate for him.”

Ten years ago, Caldwell earned her LPN certification from what is now WSU Tech.

“Pivotal moment in my life, when I graduated that program and say that oath,” she said. “It means a lot.”

With a need for more nurses across Kansas, those who work in the long-term care facilities say they’re always looking to hire more people to join the profession.

“The nurses here are vital. They are very empathetic,” said Regent Park Rehabilitation and Healthcare Community Laiaison Katie Guimond. “We have to have empathetic nurses, caring, very knowledgeable and loving to our residents. Without our nurses, we wouldn’t be who we are right now.”

Caldwell calls Regent Park her second home.

“We’re all here for the same reason, to help take care of people, to help get them better,” she said.

Thursday, May 6, was National Nurses Days, which kicks off National Nurses Week, running through next Wednesday, May 12. The last day of National Nurses Week is the birthday of Florence Nightengale, the founder of modern nursing.

You can learn more about the nursing profession and training through WSU Tech on the school’s website.

