Kansas surpassed 5,000 COVID-19 deaths, governor orders flags to fly at half-staff

(KWCH)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The state of Kansas has surpassed 5,000 COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic Friday, with the total number now at 5,016.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor those lives lost until Sunday.

“It is with great sadness that I order flags to half-staff to honor the lives and memories of 5,000 Kansans who have died from COVID-19,” Governor Kelly said in a news release. “We cannot become numb to the significance of this number. That’s 5,000 mothers and fathers, daughters and sons, loved ones and neighbors who we’ve lost to virus-related deaths. The best way we can honor their memories is by getting vaccinated and continuing to practice the proper health protocol we know protects our communities from the threat of COVID-19.”

Currently, only 39.2% of Kansans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 31.5% are fully vaccinated.

The state reported an additional 467 COVID-19 cases and 62 hospitalizations since Wednesday.

