KS Supreme Court affirms convictions of man sentenced for Evan Brewer’s murder

The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday, May 7, announced that it affirmed the convictions of man sentenced to life in prison for the murder of 3-year-old Evan Brewer.(KWCH 12)
By Matt Heilman
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday, May 7, announced that it affirmed the convictions of man sentenced to life in prison for the murder of 3-year-old Evan Brewer.

In December 2018, a Sedgwick County District Court judge sentenced Stephen Bodine to a little more than 109 years for first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, abuse of a child, aggravated endangering a child, aggravated assault and criminal damage to property.

Brewer’s body was found inside a concrete structure in September of 2017. Bodine was convicted of killing Evan Brewer and encasing the boy’s body in concrete to hide the death.

The state supreme court on Friday shared its opinion upholding the lower court’s rulings in the case. Bodine’s direct appeal asked the high court to consider several issues in terms of constitutionality. Among those issues was  whether the kidnapping statute under which he was convicted is unconstitutionally broad and an argument that “his convictions for felony murder and aggravated child endangerment under an aiding and abetting theory are logically impossible.”

Addressing the issue with aiding and abetting, the Kansas Supreme Court said it “determined Bodine’s convictions for felony murder and aggravated child endangerment are not logically impossible and a single instance of prosecutorial error during the State’s closing argument was harmless.”

Bodine was the live-in boyfriend of Evan Brewer’s mother, Miranda Miller.

In March 2019, Miller was convicted of second-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, abuse of a child and aggravated endangering of a child in Evan’s death. The judge sentenced her to 25 years for the crime because of a plea deal she took to testify against Bodine.

