Local first responders take part in de-escalation training

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Local first responders are getting a chance to learn more about de-escalation techniques when responding to crisis situations. The sessions happening at the Law Enforcement Training Center are part of mandatory training for police. Trained negotiators are teaching first responders how to talk with people during a crisis to calm a situation so that stronger action isn’t needed.

“We don’t want people to just run in a door and just start tackling people if the situation doesn’t require that, we want them to be able to communicate give the individual a voice give them the opportunity to be heard and try to get to the root of what the problem is,” said Wichita Police Sgt. Kenneth Kimble.

EMS and fire personnel are taking pat in the training with police officers. In all more than 700 people are taking part in training that is part of an effort that started several years ago.

