Old Cowtown brings back late-night, children’s events

By Amy Lanski
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Old Cowtown Museum is beginning its late-night events again, as well as Once Upon a Time.

The late-night events are $6 a person this Friday. You can explore the museum on your own, join a ghost tour, watch a gunfight or just have some drinks with friends while enjoying food from The Bomb BBQ.

Once Upon a Time brings fairytales to life at the museum this Saturday. Admission is $5 a person, with free admission for Cowtown members and children under four.

