Advertisement

Police: 29 people recovered from semitruck in Texas

A police official in Texas says 29 people have been recovered from a big rig that was stopped...
A police official in Texas says 29 people have been recovered from a big rig that was stopped near San Antonio.(Source: Gray News | Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 1:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A police official in Texas says 29 people have been recovered from a big rig that was stopped near San Antonio, including one person who was taken to a hospital.

Lt. Jesse Salame says a passerby called police to report a suspicious semitruck.

An officer performed a traffic stop and as he was approaching the vehicle, the back door swung open and several people ran out.

Police made contact with 29 of the people. One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for dehydration.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement told KSAT-TV the stop is being investigated for possible human smuggling.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garden City
Child missing from Garden City found safe
Photos of suspect in May 5, 2021 shooting near Quik Trip at Broadway and Murdock in downtown...
Security guard injured in downtown Wichita shooting, search for suspect continues
Medical marijuana laws can be a bit confusing at times, for patients, the public, and law...
Kansas House approves legalizing medical marijuana
Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.
Child tax credit checks set to roll out in July
An investigation by the sheriff’s office determined that the deputy, Tony LoSavio, had sexual...
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputy arrested for unlawful sexual relations with inmate

Latest News

A hiring sign shows in Wheeling, Ill., Sunday, March 21, 2021. With viral cases declining,...
Big US job gain expected, if employers found enough workers
In this March 1, 2021 file photo, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda...
With ambassador picks, Biden faces donor vs. diversity test
Police get out of an armored vehicle during an operation against alleged drug traffickers in...
Rio’s deadly police shootout prompts claims of abuse
Wichita Police Department badge
Local first responders take part in de-escalation training