Stormy start to the day

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a stormy start to our Friday.(KWCH 12)
By Jake Dunne
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a stormy start to our Friday. Scattered storms, capable of producing small hail and gusty wind, will persist through late morning before ending by midday. Underneath clearing skies, temperatures will top-out in the middle 70s this afternoon.

After a quiet Friday night and Saturday morning, a second storm system will move in Saturday afternoon and night. A cold front will ignite scattered to numerous storms and some will be severe, especially between 6-11 p.m. The main concerns are large hail (1-2″) and damaging wind gusts (60-70 mph), but a tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

We are dry on Mother’s Day, but we are also much cooler with highs in the middle 60s, or 10 degrees below normal. Factor in a good supply of clouds and brisk north breeze and it will feel even colder.

Early next week looks unsettled and unseasonably cool before dry and warmer weather return later in the week into next weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Morning storms, then clearing skies. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 76.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Wind: SE 10-20. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy, and warm. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 85.

Tomorrow Night: Evening storms, some severe. Wind: S/N 20-30; gusty. Low: 54.

Sun: High: 66. Low: 47. Mostly cloudy, breezy and much cooler.

Mon: High: 59. Low: 45. Cloudy and cool with afternoon showers.

Tue: High: 60. Low: 44. Cloudy and cool with afternoon showers.

Wed: High: 68. Low: 48. Decreasing clouds.

Thu: High: 77. Low: 55. Mostly sunny and warmer.

