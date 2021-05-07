Summer car care safety

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - AAA expects to respond to more than 28,000 emergency roadside service calls this summer across Kansas.

The top three types of vehicle issues that could derail a road trip are with the batteries, engine, or tires, according to AAA.

AAA Kansas recommends that motorists check the following vehicle systems:

Battery: Clean any corrosion from battery posts and cable connections and wash all surfaces with battery terminal cleaner or a solution of baking soda and water. Have the battery checked by a professional to ensure it is strong enough to make it through the summer. Be aware that batteries typically last 3-5 years, so if yours is approaching or within that age range, it may not have the power for summer strain. AAA members can request a visit from a AAA Mobile Battery Service technician who will test their battery and replace it on-site, if necessary. Auto repair shops can also test and replace weak batteries.

Engine: Have any engine drivability problems corrected at a good repair shop. Symptoms like hard starts, rough idling, stalling or diminished power could signal a problem that would be exacerbated by summer weather. Engine hoses and belts should be inspected for wear or cracking.

Tires: Examine tires for tread depth, uneven wearing and cupping. Check tire pressures once a month. The recommended tire pressure for your vehicle can be found on a sticker on the door jamb of the driver’s door or in the vehicle owner’s manual. Don’t forget the spare tire.

Fluids: Important system fluids such as engine coolant/anti-freeze, transmission and brake fluid should be checked and changed at recommended intervals.

Exhaust: Have your mechanic check the exhaust system for leaks and look for any holes in the trunk and floorboards.

Brakes: Inspect brakes as recommended in your owner’s manual, or sooner if you notice pulsations, pulling, noises while braking or longer stopping distance. Correct minor brake problems promptly.

Wipers: Replace worn windshield-wiper blades to ensure visibility in case of a downpour.

Lights: Inspect all lights (headlights, taillights, turn signals, brake lights) and bulbs and replace burned out bulbs. Clean road grime or clouding from all lenses.

