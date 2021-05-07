Advertisement

Weather Alert - Severe threat returns Saturday

Evening storms pose a risk of large hail and high winds
Severe chance returns Saturday(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a Weather Alert Day is in place for Saturday with severe weather likely returning to Kansas during the evening hours. Large hail and high winds are likely, but a tornado or two is also a threat.

Saturday will start off with temperatures in the 50s and gusty winds from the south. Highs will reach the 80s, but low 90s should setup in southwest Kansas by the end of the afternoon. Look for partly cloudy skies around most of the state. Storms will start developing around Hays, Russell, Great Bend around 4-6pm and once they get going, they will move east. More storms will develop along and to the north of I-70. South of highway 50, storm chances are less likely.

A north wind returns to Kansas for Mother’s Day, so temperatures will be much cooler. Highs will fall to the 50s and 60s to finish off the weekend.

Rain chances return Monday and Tuesday for most of the state as another low pressure comes out of the Rockies. Severe weather is not expected and temperatures will be nearly 20 degrees below normal.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Wind: SE 10-20. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy, and warm. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 85.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy; slight chance for evening storms. Wind: S/NW 15-25; gusty. Low: 52.

Sun: High: 66 Mostly cloudy; breezy.

Mon: High: 59 Low: 45 Mostly cloudy; P.M. showers possible.

Tue: High: 60 Low: 44 Cloudy; off and on showers.

Wed: High: 66 Low: 44 Decreasing clouds.

Thu: High: 76 Low: 47 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 81 Low: 56 Partly cloudy; breezy.

