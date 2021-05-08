Advertisement

City of Wichita raises flags to be sent to U.S.S. Wichita Navy ship

By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A new flag from the City of Wichita will be sent to the U.S. Navy ship named after the city.

Friday morning, the city held a ceremonial flag-raising in from of the Law Enforcement Memorial downtown.

It will soon be sent to the U.S.S. Wichita to replace their current flag which has flown on the ship since it was commissioned in January 2019.

There have been three ships in the U.S. Navy named after the city of Wichita.

The current U.S.S Wichita, the U.S.S. Wichita (CA-45) was a heavy cruiser in service from 1939 to 1947 and active during World War II and the U.S.S. Wichita (AOR1) was a replenishment oiler in service from 1969 to 1993.

