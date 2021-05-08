Company offers $1,500 for 30 naps

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A company is looking to hire people to take naps.

Eachnight, a company focused on sleep health, is offering $1,500 for taking a nap every day for 30 days.

Eachnight offers mattress reviews, sleep guides and tips. The company is looking to hire a team of “Nap Reviewers” to test theories on the pros and cons of napping.

“We know that in general different length naps have different benefits, but we are keen to put this to the test, and we need your help!” the company posted on its website.

The catch is that “Nap Reviewers” have to review their sleep time, so while applicants may live anywhere in the world, they must have strong English skills for their review, according to the post.

“Over the course of 30 days, our dedicated nappers will be required to take part in a variety of experiments testing out theories such as the best nap duration for feeling refreshed, the effects of napping on overall levels of fatigue, and the effects of napping on memory, motivation and productivity,” Eachnight wrote.

The application states you must be at least 18-years-old to participate. If you are interested, you can apply here.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.