Kansas lawmakers send school funding bill to Governor

(Live 5 News)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas House members approved a bill funding K-thru-12 schools, sending it to Gov. Laura Kelly.

The House vote Friday night was 107-9. The Senate approved it earlier in the evening, 35-4.

The bill fund the Governor’s recommended increases using general fund dollars, rather than federal COVID relief funding as some had suggested. It also slightly expands private school aid, but not through a savings account program that sparked controversy earlier in the session.

Kelly indicated her support for the measure ahead of the votes.

“As we continue to recover from the global pandemic, it’s more important than ever that we support Kansas students by giving them every opportunity to thrive and succeed,” Kelly said. “While I disagree with parts of this bill, I’ve always sought bipartisan solutions, and I will continue working across the aisle to get things done for Kansas families.”

Another piece of the school funding puzzle remained up in the air. Extending the 20 mill property tax levy for schools is included in a larger tax bill that was expected to be debated later Friday night.

