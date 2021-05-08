Advertisement

Severe storms later today

Severe storms "likely" this evening
Severe storms "likely" this evening(KWCH-Weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Strong to severe storms expected later today across Kansas with severe weather watches and warnings likely through the evening and overnight hours.

A strong low pressure system will combine with a cold front, warm front and dryline to trigger thunderstorms across parts of western Kansas by 4pm. These storms will quickly become severe through sunset with large hail and maybe a tornado or two the initial severe weather threat. As the evening progresses a cluster of storms will move into central Kansas with damaging wind gusts becoming the dominate severe threat. Storms will move into south-central Kansas after 10pm, however the tornado and hail threat will likely diminish by the time they reach Wichita.

Highs today in the 80s to near 90 with gusty south winds. Gusts to 35 mph will be possible ahead of this weather system. Showers and storms likely tonight with lows in the 40s and low 50s. Mother’s Day looks mostly cloudy with a few peeks of sun through the late afternoon. It will be breezy and much cooler with highs in the 50s and 60s statewide. North winds will gust to 30 mph through late day.

More chances of showers, Monday through Wednesday with cool Canadian high pressure influencing our weather pattern. Temperatures will remain below normal (70s) through the middle of the week, before climbing above normal by the end of the week. Additional storms and moisture headed our way next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy, and warm. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 85.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy; chance for storms. Wind: S/NW 15-25; gusty. Low: 50.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. High: 64.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy; slight chance for showers towards morning. Wind: NE 5-15. Low: 45.

Mon: High: 59 Mostly cloudy; scattered showers possible.

Tue: High: 58 Low: 44 Cloudy; off and on showers.

Wed: High: 62 Low: 44 A few morning showers, decreasing clouds.

Thu: High: 74 Low: 47 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 81 Low: 56 Partly cloudy; breezy. Chance of storms overnight.

Sat: High: 83 Low: 61 Partly cloudy; windy. Chance of storms overnight.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members have identified the victim in Wednesday’s shooting at a downtown QuikTrip as...
QuikTrip security guard dies from injuries in downtown Wichita shooting, suspect arrested
Teachers joined parents and students in calling for change in the McPherson school district...
Demand for policy change at McPherson HS follows photo of racial slur on class project
A Texas family is praising how police handled things when someone called 911 on their kids...
Texas family praises how officers handled 911 call over kids playing with Nerf guns
KDHE adds Colorado to travel quarantine list

Latest News

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a stormy start to our Friday.
Stormy start to the day
Threat area for thunderstorms Friday morning.
A few storms Friday AM, breezy and warm
A mainly sunny sky today before another round of showers and storms Friday says Meteorologist...
In-between weather makers Thursday
Forecast high temperatures Thursday.
Showers and storms this evening, sunshine Thursday