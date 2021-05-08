Severe storms later today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Strong to severe storms expected later today across Kansas with severe weather watches and warnings likely through the evening and overnight hours.

A strong low pressure system will combine with a cold front, warm front and dryline to trigger thunderstorms across parts of western Kansas by 4pm. These storms will quickly become severe through sunset with large hail and maybe a tornado or two the initial severe weather threat. As the evening progresses a cluster of storms will move into central Kansas with damaging wind gusts becoming the dominate severe threat. Storms will move into south-central Kansas after 10pm, however the tornado and hail threat will likely diminish by the time they reach Wichita.

Highs today in the 80s to near 90 with gusty south winds. Gusts to 35 mph will be possible ahead of this weather system. Showers and storms likely tonight with lows in the 40s and low 50s. Mother’s Day looks mostly cloudy with a few peeks of sun through the late afternoon. It will be breezy and much cooler with highs in the 50s and 60s statewide. North winds will gust to 30 mph through late day.

More chances of showers, Monday through Wednesday with cool Canadian high pressure influencing our weather pattern. Temperatures will remain below normal (70s) through the middle of the week, before climbing above normal by the end of the week. Additional storms and moisture headed our way next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy, and warm. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 85.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy; chance for storms. Wind: S/NW 15-25; gusty. Low: 50.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. High: 64.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy; slight chance for showers towards morning. Wind: NE 5-15. Low: 45.

Mon: High: 59 Mostly cloudy; scattered showers possible.

Tue: High: 58 Low: 44 Cloudy; off and on showers.

Wed: High: 62 Low: 44 A few morning showers, decreasing clouds.

Thu: High: 74 Low: 47 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 81 Low: 56 Partly cloudy; breezy. Chance of storms overnight.

Sat: High: 83 Low: 61 Partly cloudy; windy. Chance of storms overnight.

