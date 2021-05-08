Advertisement

Severe storms possible Saturday evening

Storms could produce large hail, damaging wind gusts, and a few tornadoes in Kansas this...
Storms could produce large hail, damaging wind gusts, and a few tornadoes in Kansas this evening, ending overnight.(Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher)
By Sarah Fletcher
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Storms could produce large hail, damaging wind gusts, and a few tornadoes in Kansas this evening, ending overnight.

Storms will start to develop near Hays around 4-5 p.m. They will move to the east, nearing Salina around 8 p.m., then into northeastern Kansas by midnight. The main threat will be large hail, around 2″ in diameter. Damaging wind gusts around 60-70 mph and a few tornadoes will also be possible.

Storms will end overnight and we’ll be left with some cooler weather for Mother’s Day. We will have lows in the upper 40 to lower 50s in the morning and highs in the low to mid-60s in the afternoon. It will be partly to mostly cloudy on Sunday.

More showers will be possible, off and on, both Monday and Tuesday. Highs will drop into the upper 50s through then.

By Wednesday afternoon, rain chances will stop, and we’ll warm back into the 60s. Highs will reach the 70s on Thursday with a mostly sunny sky.

Storm chances will return Friday evening and Saturday evening with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: S/NW 15-25; gusty. Low: 50.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: NW 20-25; gusty. High: 64.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers late. Wind: NE 10-20; gusty. Low: 43.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Wind: NE 5-15; gusty. High: 58.

Tue: High: 58 Low: 46 Cloudy; off and on showers.

Wed: High: 62 Low: 46 A few morning showers, decreasing clouds.

Thu: High: 72 Low: 46 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 79 Low: 55 Partly cloudy; breezy. Chance of storms overnight.

Sat: High: 80 Low: 61 Partly cloudy; windy. Chance of storms overnight.

