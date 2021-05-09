Advertisement

Businesses opening up for summer, Splash Aqua Park ready for the heat

By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With temperatures rising and summer getting closer, Wichitans are eager to enjoy the sunshine.

“It allows you to get out, have some fun, play on the obstacles,” said Splash Aqua Park owner, Stephen Hager.

Splash Aqua Park in South Wichita is getting a jump start on the season, opening for weekends until Memorial Day.

“Next couple of weeks we’ll try to do weekends as long as weather’s permitting. Memorial Day will be the start of the season for us, and we’ll be open seven days a week.

It comes after months of working on improvements during the off-season.

“During the winter we had a chance to expand and decided we wanted to expand here in Wichita,” said Hager. “We currently have the largest aqua park in the country.”

It’s not the only business opening up for the summer.

For those trying to escape the heat, the Warren Theater in East Wichita opening its doors for the first time in months because of the pandemic.

“We had a theater all to ourselves today. It’s very nice to get out and enjoy a movie. We’ve missed it,” said movie goer, Kevin Hallacy.

The Warren Theater’s West location is open as well and the one in Old Town is set to re-open May 21.

