Chase ends in crash in downtown Wichita, suspects arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Police have taken several suspects into custody after a vehicle pursuit Saturday night. Police say officers were chasing a vehicle that drove off after dropping off a male to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Officers say around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, a 19-year-old male walked into a hospital with a serious, but non- life threatening gunshot wound.

Police say the vehicle the man was dropped off in, was seen by officers in the area. The officers tried to stop the vehicle as it drove off and a pursuit ensued, going west bound on First Street where the vehicle tried to turn onto Kansas Street.

Officers say that is when the vehicle struck another vehicle causing minor injuries to the passenger, a 29-year-old female.

Two subjects, about 20-years-old, fled on foot. Officers say they found those subjects and linked them back to the car that dropped off the shooting victim.

All suspects are in custody. Police are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.