Advertisement

Chase ends in crash in downtown Wichita, suspects arrested

Chase ends in crash in downtown Wichita, suspects arrested
Chase ends in crash in downtown Wichita, suspects arrested(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Police have taken several suspects into custody after a vehicle pursuit Saturday night. Police say officers were chasing a vehicle that drove off after dropping off a male to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Officers say around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, a 19-year-old male walked into a hospital with a serious, but non- life threatening gunshot wound.

Police say the vehicle the man was dropped off in, was seen by officers in the area. The officers tried to stop the vehicle as it drove off and a pursuit ensued, going west bound on First Street where the vehicle tried to turn onto Kansas Street.

Officers say that is when the vehicle struck another vehicle causing minor injuries to the passenger, a 29-year-old female.

Two subjects, about 20-years-old, fled on foot. Officers say they found those subjects and linked them back to the car that dropped off the shooting victim.

All suspects are in custody. Police are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members have identified the victim in Wednesday’s shooting at a downtown QuikTrip as...
QuikTrip security guard dies from injuries in downtown Wichita shooting, suspect arrested
Teachers joined parents and students in calling for change in the McPherson school district...
Demand for policy change at McPherson HS follows photo of racial slur on class project
Upgrade to Enhanced Risk
Severe storms later today
The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday, May 7, announced that it affirmed the convictions of man...
KS Supreme Court affirms convictions of man sentenced for Evan Brewer’s murder

Latest News

Families mourn loss this Mothers Day due to COVID-19
Families mourn loss this Mother's Day due to COVID-19
Businesses opening up for summer, Splash Aqua Park ready for the heat
Businesses opening up for summer, Splash Aqua Park ready for the heat
Businesses opening up for summer, Splash Aqua Park ready for the heat
Businesses opening up for summer, Splash Aqua Park ready for the heat
(FILE)
Company offers $1,500 for 30 naps