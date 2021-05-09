Chilly, breezy Mother’s Day across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - What a difference a day makes in Kansas. After highs in the 80s and low 90s yesterday and severe storms last night, it feels more like March than Mother’s Day. A strong cold front moved through last night, producing gusty north winds (that continue this morning) and spreading chilly air across the state. Morning lows dropped into the 30s and 40s with wind gusts of 30-40 mph.

Get ready for a chilly few days. Highs in the 50s and 60s for Mother’s Day with cloudy to partly cloudy skies through the afternoon. Clouds move back in tonight with showers developing across western Kansas. No severe weather is expected, just chilly light rain. Scattered showers and cool weather continues statewide on Monday with highs in the 40s and 50s. Off/on showers and welcome moisture continues through Tuesday, with total rainfall amounts through Tuesday- less than 1″ . Drying out mid-week through Friday.

Spring temperatures return, with 70s and 80s by Friday and next weekend. The warmer weather pattern also means increasing storm chances Friday evening through next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Cloudy to mostly cloudy cloudy, windy. Wind: NW 20-30; gusty. High: 58.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers towards early morning. Wind: NE 5-15. Low: 44.

Monday: Scattered showers (mainly during the morning), otherwise mostly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 58.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and light rain. Wind: E 5-15. Low: 46.

Tue: High: 56 Cloudy; off and on showers.

Wed: High: 60 Low: 46 A few morning showers, decreasing clouds.

Thu: High: 70 Low: 45 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 79 Low: 52 Partly cloudy; breezy. Chance of storms overnight.

Sat: High: 80 Low: 61 Partly cloudy; breezy. Chance of storms- late day.

Sun: High: 82 Low: 62 Partly cloudy; breezy. Chance of storms- late day.

