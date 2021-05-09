Rain chances take over this week in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a stormy Saturday night, we’re getting a break from the rain on Sunday, but that break isn’t going to last long.

Showers will move into western Kansas tonight, pushing into central Kansas early Monday morning. That chance for showers will continue through the early afternoon. Lows will drop into the upper 30s to mid 40s overnight. Highs will reach the upper 40s to lower 50s in the west and the upper 50s to lower 60s in central Kansas on Monaday.

Another round of showers will move in from the west Monday evening, taking over the whole state on Tuesday. These showers will be off and on all day. Highs will stay cool, in the 50s for most.

We’ll get a break from the rain by Wednesday afternoon and sunshine will return on Thursday. Highs will warm back into the lower 70s by then.

Storm chances will return the forecast Friday evening, Saturday evening, and on Sunday of next weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-15; gusty. Low: 46.

Tomorrow: Morning showers, ending in the afternoon. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 59.

Tomorrow night: Rain returns late. Wind: E 5-15; gusty. Low: 46.

Tuesday: Rain likely throughout the day. Wind: E 5-15; gusty. High: 57.

Wed: High: 60 Low: 46 A few morning showers, decreasing clouds.

Thu: High: 70 Low: 46 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 78 Low: 53 Partly cloudy; breezy. Chance of storms overnight.

Sat: High: 80 Low: 59 Partly cloudy; breezy. Chance of storms- late day.

Sun: High: 83 Low: 62 Partly cloudy; breezy. Chance of storms- late day.

