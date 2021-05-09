Advertisement

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office honors deputy killed in 1927

By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is honoring the memory of African American deputy Benjamin Franklin Hill, who was killed in the line of duty decades ago.

Franklin was killed in 1927, during an attempted jailbreak at the Sedgwick County Historical Courthouse. He was also a fireman at the Wichita Police Department.

The honors come after last year during police week when the sheriff’s office found out there wasn’t a headstone at Franklin’s grave site. Since then, the sheriff’s office says they decided to do something about it, and properly honor Franklin’s life.

Honor guards from across the state, members of Franklin’s church, as well as the sheriff’s office and fire department gathered today to celebrate his life.

