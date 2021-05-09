Advertisement

Three teens dead after car submerged in Kansas river

Three teenagers are dead after a crash in Lyon County.
Three teenagers are dead after a crash in Lyon County.(KWCH)
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYON CO.,Kan. (KWCH) - Three teenagers are dead after a crash in Lyon County.

Emergency crews responded to a report of an injured teenager walking down the road Southwest of Emporia at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found a 15-year-old who told them she was a passenger in a crash nearby. Police found a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix in the river with three teens dead inside.

The teens are identified as Chase Luby, 17, Paxton Luby, 13, and Shelby Phoenix, 17,

The 15-year-old who was hurt was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

