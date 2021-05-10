After 37 years, McLean Elementary teacher prepares to retire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - School is almost out for the summer.

Wichita Public Schools have just a few weeks left to this year filled with changes and challenges before students and teachers say goodbye.

For teachers like Mrs. Donna Lee, a first-grade teacher at McLean Science and Technology Magnet Elementary, it’s also farewell to her classroom.

“Surreal, actually. I’ve explained to a lot of people it just seems weird that this is it and that I’ll be finishing up after 37 years at this school, but I think I’m not really going to notice school starts next [school] year.” Mrs. Lee said, “That’s when I’m going to be like I’m not going back to where I’ve gone forever and ever and ever.”

Mrs. Lee came to McLean as her first teaching job and teaching first-grade students ever since.

“My very first class is 43 [years-old], and I still stay in touch with many of them, and I love seeing their children, and I have had a few kids in school of kids I’ve had in first grade, but I just love to stay in touch with their families and see kids graduate high school and go to college. They come back here and work at McLean sometimes.” Mrs. Lee said, “You just go out and about, and you see these kids. It’s wonderful to see them grow up.”

For Mrs. Lee, there’s something special about the first grade as she helps students build a foundation they will use for the rest of their life.

“I love first grade,” said Mrs. Lee. “It’s a year, that is hard, don’t get me wrong, it’s hard, but it’s a year where the kids, they come in, and they kind of have those little basic skills, but as the year goes on, oh my gosh, they become these independent readers and mathematicians, and they’re so fun to watch.”

More than the students, it’s been the people at McLean that have also had a defining role in Mrs. Lee’s life. Particularly Mrs. Donna Randall, who is the other first-grade teacher at McLean.

“We’re the husband and wife of McLean Elementary,” said Mrs. Lee.

Mrs. Lee proclaims herself as the work husband in their relationship for 31 years.

“They needed another first-grade teacher to make two of every grade level, and she asked if I wanted to come, and I said ‘yeah.’ I came over and met Donna. She had the tallest hair of anybody that I’d ever seen. I love it but was like ‘that’s some tall hair,’” said Mrs. Randall.

They’ve been collaborating in teaching and guiding more than a generation of students.

Mrs. Randall said, “Just getting to work with a best friend. It’s the best. It’s a good deal. I hope a lot of people get to experience that or at least have that bond with somebody they work with. It makes you want to come to work every day.”

That includes their own children as they’ve become an integral part of each other’s family.

Mrs. Lee said, “She’s had her four kids while she’s been here. I’ve had my two kids while I was here. She had my two kids in her class, and I had her four kids in my class.”

“You’re with your partner…,” Mrs. Randall started.

“As much as with your significant other. Our husbands are friends too,” said Mrs. Lee.

Even during last spring, they made sure to find ways to see each other even with COVID-19 closed schools.

Mrs. Lee said, “Every week we would drive to the Quick Trip at Oliver and 96, halfway and I’d pull in, and Joann would pull in the other so we could roll our windows down and have coffee together for an hour.”

“During the time that we were out of school last year,” said Mrs. Randall.

Mrs. Lee said, “Nobody said you couldn’t get in your car and drive anywhere.”

It’s created decades of memories for these two through McLean and in their personal lives.

“Field trips were always a blast. I can not tell you how many fun field trips we had. I know kids have some of their best memories from our field trips because of storms that hit in the middle of an outdoor field trip or something. Parents getting lost on field trips,” said Mrs. Randall.

However, that working relationship is coming to a conclusion when Mrs. Lee retires, although they’d hoped it would be together.

Mrs. Lee said, “I could have retired four years ago, but I hung around for buddy to retire, and now, she’s not retiring.”

Mrs. Randall said, “I have to go three more. I have to go three more.”

“We went to 60 because of insurance, so now, you’ll be here.” Mrs. Lee said, “It will be alright.”

“I know,” said Mrs. Randall.

While it means the end of their working partnership, there’s no retirement to their friendship.

“I’ll come back, maybe. Not very much.” Mrs. Lee said, “Maybe once in a while.”

“She’ll be back because I will tell her she’s coming back,” said Mrs. Randall.

“Then I’ll do whatever she says because I always do.” Mrs. Lee said, “She is the boss.”

“Because I’m the boss,” said Mrs. Randall.

“She’s the boss,” Mrs. Lee said. “No doubt about it.”

Mrs. Lee said for her retirement, she’s looking forward to travel, time with family and helping her husband and son with the business they started. She will also be spending time with Mrs. Randall, just not as much at school.

“I can’t imagine doing this job with anyone else,” Mrs. Lee said.

Mrs. Randall said, “Nope, cause I do. I have to.”

Mrs. Randall said another teacher at McLean will be in Mrs. Lee’s first-grade class and, while nervous, is also hopeful for what this new partnership will look like.

Mrs. Randall said, “We worked together for years, so I think we’ll plan well together. She needs a lot of help with the reading portion of it. I’m going to need a lot of help with the tech, so together, I think this could be a good combination.”

