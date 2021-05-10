WPD: Wichita police officer involved in weekend crash fired

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department said Tuesday that an officer involved in a crash on Sunday has been fired.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) crash log, the officer, Trenton Wolff, failed to yield at a red light while heading west on Central when they hit a vehicle going south on Tyler. Two people were in the vehicle struck by the officer. One suffered serious injuries. Wolff’s injuries were minor.

The police department said the officer (Wolff) was a probationary employee, and after a review of the incident, he was terminated. He was employed with the department from August 10, 2020, to May 10, 2021.

WPD requested KHP investigate the accident to provide transparency and avoid conflicts of interest.

Monday, May 10, 2021

A Wichita Police officer was headed to an emergency call Sunday evening when they struck another vehicle.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the officer failed to yield at a red light while heading west on Central when they hit a vehicle going south on Tyler.

Two people were in the vehicle when it was struck and both were injured, one with serious injuries. The officer has minor injuries, but all are expected to be okay.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.