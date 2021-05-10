Advertisement

Tips for talking with family and friends about vaccination status

By Ellen Terhune
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Are you vaccinated?

It’s a question many may want to ask friends or family but don’t quite know how and it’s now the topic of concern for some of the patients psychologist Molly Allen said she sees.

“I’ve had patients that I work with who have told me they are concerned that a relative isn’t taking COVID-19 seriously or that they won’t get vaccinated but the relative still wants to participate in all the family activities like they have before,” Doctor Allen said.

She said before asking about one’s vaccination status, one should first identify why they’re concerned in the first place.

“Then what we have to do is clarify where your concern comes from and how assertive you are and comfortable you are with that person and drawing limits in the relationship,” she said.

Experts recommend starting the conversation with small talk, first offering details about your own vaccination status first. If that doesn’t work, ask for clarity in private in a calm, non-argumentative tone. Be ready to set boundaries based on your own beliefs, avoid being confrontational at all times and remain positive.

“Try to understand where they are coming from and remember in the back of your mind the status of the relationship,” Doctor Allen said. “You don’t want to create conflict, what you want to do is create an atmosphere where you can be together and understand each other.”

If one decides they’re not comfortable inviting someone without the vaccination to a gathering or party, remember there’s always other ways to make sure they are involved.

“You may explain that to the people you are inviting that you really do want to make this safe and not make it an environment where someone will possibly get the virus,” she said. “You can tell them you are asking that if someone is not vaccinated you will set up a way for them to attend by Facetime or something like that.”

