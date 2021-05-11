Advertisement

Another cool day Wednesday

Highs in the mid 50s to near 60
Forecast high temperatures Wednesday.
Forecast high temperatures Wednesday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that we will have another cool day Wednesday before temperatures warm up again by the end of the week.

Wednesday morning temperatures will start out in the mid to upper 30s over western Kansas with 40s for the central and eastern part of the state.

We will have mainly cloudy skies again with a few peeks of sunshine during the afternoon. A couple very isolated showers cannot be ruled out, but most places will stay dry. High temperatures will range from the mid 50s in western Kansas to around 60 in eastern Kansas.

Warmer weather will begin to return on Thursday with more sunshine. Highs will reach lower 70s for most of the state.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms will return for much of the state late Friday with more rounds heading into the weekend. While a few strong storms cannot be ruled out, the risk of widespread severe weather appears low at this time.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy. Wind: NE 5-15. Low: 46.

Tomorrow: Cloudy to mostly cloudy. Wind: E 5-15. High: 61.

Tomorrow night: Becoming partly cloudy; patchy fog. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 45.

Thu: High: 70 Partly cloudy

Fri: High: 76 Low: 50 Becoming partly cloudy; overnight storms.

Sat: High: 80 Low: 57 Becoming partly cloudy; overnight storms.

Sun: High: 79 Low: 62 Mostly cloudy; P.M. and overnight storms.

Mon: High: 76 Low: 60 Mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 77 Low: 59 Mostly cloudy; scattered P.M. storms.

