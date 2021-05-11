Advertisement

Funeral mass set for Fr. Emil Kapaun in September

Fr. Emil Kapaun's hometown is the tiny Marion County, Kan. community of PIlsen.
Fr. Emil Kapaun's hometown is the tiny Marion County, Kan. community of PIlsen.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: May. 11, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A vigil and funeral mass will be held for Fr. Emil Kapaun this fall. The services will be held at Hartman Arena on Sept. 28-29.

The Catholic Diocese of Wichita announced Tuesday that Fr. Kapaun’s remains will be flown from Honolulu, Hawaii to Wichita on Saturday, Sept. 25. A procession will depart from Eisenhower Airport to his hometown of Pilsen, Kan. He will remain there until Monday, Sept. 27. From there, the priest’s remains will be transported back to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Wichita where they will be kept until the vigil and funeral mass. The remains of Fr. Kapaun will be interred in a crypt inside the cathedral as he progresses toward sainthood.

In 1993, Fr. Kapaun was named a “Servant of God”, which signified that his cause for canonization could begin. His placement in the Cathedral will be a temporary location in the event that the catholic church recognizes him as a saint in the future, in which case a dedicated shrine or chapel might be erected to hold his remains and commemorate his life.

Fr. Kapaun was an army chaplain during World War II and the Korean War. He was a prisoner of war in Korea in 1951. During that time, he continued to minister to other soldiers until his death in May of that year. His remains were identified in March of 2021.

