Advertisement

Man accused of recording woman from outside Scott City home arrested for invasion of privacy

KWCH arrests, handcuffs, police lights
KWCH arrests, handcuffs, police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Scott City Police Department arrested a 20-year-old man on a count of felony breach of privacy in connection with an incident reported late Saturday night, May 8 at a Scott City home.

Police said officers responded to a report of someone standing outside a woman’s window, recording her. An investigation immediately began and led police on Tuesday, May 11 to arresting Jose Angel Rodriguez on the breach of privacy charge.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Ring home security camera captured footage of a mountain lion in an alley of Wichita's...
Where did it come from?: Wildlife experts provide insight into Wichita mountain lion sighting
Wichita Police Department badge
WPD: Wichita police officer involved in weekend crash fired
Sedgwick County vaccination map
New tool shows how many people are vaccinated in your zip code
Firefighters responded to a partial building collapse in downtown McPherson on Tuesday...
Building partially collapses in downtown McPherson
License plate reading camera in Wichita, Kansas
License plate reading cameras helping Wichita police with crime investigations

Latest News

the My FoldAway Rechargeable Fan is tested for Does It Work Wednesday
Does it Work? My Foldaway Rechargeable Fan
The Wichita Wind Surge celebrate a 1-0 walk-off win against the Amarillo Sod Poodles Wednesday...
Wind Surge break through with first home win
Arrowhead Stadium is shown during the first half of an NFL football game between the Kansas...
Chiefs unveil 2021 schedule
Stress on supply chain contributing to higher meat costs
Safety precautions at schools include mask-wearing as COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands to...
Decisions in parents’ hands as KS gives greenlight to vaccinate kids as young as 12 against COVID-19