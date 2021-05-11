Man accused of recording woman from outside Scott City home arrested for invasion of privacy

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Scott City Police Department arrested a 20-year-old man on a count of felony breach of privacy in connection with an incident reported late Saturday night, May 8 at a Scott City home.

Police said officers responded to a report of someone standing outside a woman’s window, recording her. An investigation immediately began and led police on Tuesday, May 11 to arresting Jose Angel Rodriguez on the breach of privacy charge.

