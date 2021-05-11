Advertisement

Man charged with murder in shooting of QuikTrip security guard

41-year-old Laroy West was arrested around midnight Friday on attempted first-degree murder and...
41-year-old Laroy West was arrested around midnight Friday on attempted first-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon charges.(Sedgwick County Jail)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: May. 11, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man was charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a QuikTrip security guard.

Other charges against 41-year-old Laroy West include four counts of aggravated assault and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. 

Wichita police said Will Robinson, 39, was working as a security guard at the Murdock and Broadway QuikTrip when he escorted West out of the store for causing a disturbance. The disturbance continued across the street from the gas station where Robinson was shot.

West’s bond is $250,000. His next court date is May 20, 2021.

