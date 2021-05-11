Uber, Lyft offering free rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites

(CNN) - Americans looking for a ride to get vaccinated can turn to ride-sharing apps for free.

Uber and Lyft will offer free rides to vaccination sites from now until the Fourth of July. It is part of a new partnership with the White House.

The White House says people can go to the apps, select a vaccination site near them and follow the directions to redeem their ride.

Uber and Lyft plan to promote the free rides in their apps. With their help, the Biden administration hopes to meet its goal of getting 70-percent of adults at least one COVID-19 shot by Independence Day.

