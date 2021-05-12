A warmer Wednesday but temps stay below normal

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is going to be another unseasonably cool day across Kansas with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s, but aside from a sprinkle or two, the forecast looks dry albeit mostly cloudy.

Warmer weather is back on Thursday and Friday as we climb into the 70s. Highs around 80 degrees return this weekend, but so does the chance of showers and storms.

A cold front moving into the state late Thursday and Friday should stall out on top of Kansas over the weekend. Several rounds of rain and storms are expected along the front with the activity getting started over western Kansas during the afternoon and evening before heading east during the overnight hours.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy with a sprinkle or two. Wind: NE/E 5-15. High: 63.

Tonight: Clearing skies. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 45.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; warmer. Wind: SE 10-15. High: 70.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds; few showers late. Wind: SE/S 10-15. Low: 50.

Fri: High: 76. Low: 57. Mix of sun/clouds; storms overnight.

Sat: High: 80. Low: 62. Mostly cloudy; storms late/overnight.

Sun: High: 79. Low: 60. Mostly cloudy; afternoon/evening storms.

Mon: High: 77. Low: 57. More clouds than sun.

Tues: High: 77. Low: 51. Mostly cloudy; chance of storms.

