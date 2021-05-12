Advertisement

A warmer Wednesday but temps stay below normal

Temperatures are a little higher today, but still unseasonably cool says Meteorologist Jake...
Temperatures are a little higher today, but still unseasonably cool says Meteorologist Jake Dunne.(KWCH 12)
By Jake Dunne
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is going to be another unseasonably cool day across Kansas with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s, but aside from a sprinkle or two, the forecast looks dry albeit mostly cloudy.

Warmer weather is back on Thursday and Friday as we climb into the 70s. Highs around 80 degrees return this weekend, but so does the chance of showers and storms.

A cold front moving into the state late Thursday and Friday should stall out on top of Kansas over the weekend. Several rounds of rain and storms are expected along the front with the activity getting started over western Kansas during the afternoon and evening before heading east during the overnight hours.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy with a sprinkle or two. Wind: NE/E 5-15. High: 63.

Tonight: Clearing skies. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 45.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; warmer. Wind: SE 10-15. High: 70.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds; few showers late. Wind: SE/S 10-15. Low: 50.

Fri: High: 76. Low: 57. Mix of sun/clouds; storms overnight.

Sat: High: 80. Low: 62. Mostly cloudy; storms late/overnight.

Sun: High: 79. Low: 60. Mostly cloudy; afternoon/evening storms.

Mon: High: 77. Low: 57. More clouds than sun.

Tues: High: 77. Low: 51. Mostly cloudy; chance of storms.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Ring home security camera captured footage of a mountain lion in an alley of Wichita's...
Where did it come from?: Wildlife experts provide insight into Wichita mountain lion sighting
Wichita Police Department badge
WPD: Wichita police officer involved in weekend crash fired
Sedgwick County vaccination map
New tool shows how many people are vaccinated in your zip code
Firefighters responded to a partial building collapse in downtown McPherson on Tuesday...
Building partially collapses in downtown McPherson
License plate reading camera in Wichita, Kansas
License plate reading cameras helping Wichita police with crime investigations

Latest News

Forecast high temperatures Thursday.
Warmer Thursday, then storms return
Forecast high temperatures Wednesday.
Another cool day Wednesday
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is going to be another wet and cool day across Kansas.
Wet weather continues Tuesday
Wet weather is likely on Tuesday
More cool to come; rain chances linger