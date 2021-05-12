Advertisement

Boil Water Advisory issued for city of Arlington

A boil water advisory has been issued for the city of Arlington in Reno County.
A boil water advisory has been issued for the city of Arlington in Reno County.
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ARLINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - A boil water advisory has been issued for the city of Arlington in Reno County.

The Kansas Department of Health and Education issued the advisory because of a line break resulting in a loss of pressure in the system.

KDHE recommends taking the following precautions until further notice:

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic ice maker.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

