Building You: Ascension hiring 400 healthcare workers across Wichita

By Lily Wu
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Healthcare workers are in demand in Wichita and one organization is hiring hundreds of them.

They are specifically looking for more certified nursing assistants (CMA), certified medical assistants (CMA), licensed practical nurses (LPN), and registered nurses (RN).

“Demand for nurses is high everywhere,” said Marilou Mewborn, recruitment manager for Ascension Via Christi. “Nursing is definitely a high priority position for us to provide the level of care that we want to provide for the community.”

There are a total of 415 positions open across Wichita for Ascension in various settings, including: Ascension Living, acute care in hospitals, and clinics.

About 60-percent of those openings are in nursing (RN/LPN), 161 positions, or nursing support roles (CNA, CMA, MA), 80 positions.

“Healthcare sector is one of our biggest employment sectors here in South Central Kansas. We’ve got fantastic institutions, Ascension Via Christi, Wesley, whole spade of clinics.,” said Keith Lawing, president and chief executive officer. “There’s lots of job opportunities.”

If you want to learn more about getting trained for these positions, visit GetTrainedGetPaid.com.

Where are nurses always wanted? At hospitals, clinics, and long-term care facilities. Hear more about this job...

Posted by Lily Wu - KWCH on Wednesday, May 12, 2021

At Ascension’s long-term care facility, they are looking for 20 registered nurses and 25 nursing support staff.

“Senior care really is a place that challenges you and values you, and allows you to see the good you’re doing in the world,” said Lillian Zuppann, director of nursing at Ascension Via Christi Village Ridge. “As a nurse, it’s really an honor to get a chance to care for such a vulnerable population. You get a chance to not only care for them medically, but in this population, you really get a chance to appreciate their legacy.”

To learn more about job openings in healthcare through KansasWorks.com, click here.

