Delano businesses see benefit from Wichita Wind Surge

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Not only a big day for baseball fans in Wichita, but also for local businesses in the area.

In the hours leading up to game time, it just got busier and busier down in the Delano district as fans stopped to eat before the game. Some restaurants said after a hard year it’s good to have baseball back in downtown Wichita.

“It’s going to be crazy busy, I am super excited,” Picasso’s Pizza owner Kurt Schmidt said.

Picasso’s took several measures to make sure it was prepared for Tuesday night -- such as limiting menu items.

Ruben’s Mexican Grill also brought in all of its staff after drawing big crowds when the stadium debuted back in April.

“When they first played, it was wonderful. We got pretty busy and enjoyed talking to people, it was exciting,” Owner Ruben Acosta said.

Picasso’s and other restaurants in this area are hiring and Picasso’s said the crowds baseball games will bring in this summer will only increase their need for more staff from downtown Wichita.

