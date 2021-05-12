Evergy warns customers about recent utility scam attempts

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Evergy issued a warning to customers that scammers claiming to represent the company are calling people to steal money and personal information.

“The individuals are asking customers for immediate payment to avoid service disconnection,” the company said. “These representatives are not employees of Evergy. For past-due accounts, calls from Evergy requesting payment are never made the same day as the disconnection.”

Evergy said it is heard from several customers who received suspicious calls. The company said in most cases, the caller claimed to be an Evergy customer service representative to get the customer to provide credit card information or other personal information. The scammer tells the customer that a check has bounded or that the customer has a past-due bill.

“Imposters will often ask customers to use a pre-paid card for payment. Evergy will never ask a customer to purchase a pre-paid debit card to pay for service,” the company said.

Customers can verify if someone they are talking to is actually from the company by asking to see their company identification or by calling the Customer Contact Center before giving any information such as your Evergy account number or banking information. If you can’t verify that you’re speaking with an Evergy employee, don’t give them information.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Evergy said scammers have increased calls, texts, emails and in-person tactics, contacting utility customers and asking for immediate payment to avoid serious disconnection.

The company reminds its customers that its representatives “will never ask them to make payments with a prepaid debit card, gift card, any form of cryptocurrency or third-party digital payment mobile applications.”

“Evergy wants its customers to know how to identify Evergy representatives,” the company said. “Employees will carry Evergy employee identification. For a service appointment, they may be driving an Evergy vehicle or wearing Evergy branded clothing. Evergy does not perform door-to-door sales. Evergy employees rarely need to enter a customer’s home.”

