Gov. Laura Kelly: Kansas to continue federal unemployment benefits

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly said on Wednesday that the state will continue to offer federal unemployment benefits to out-of-work Kansans.

The news comes as a growing number of states, most recently Missouri, discontinue the benefits citing a workforce shortage.

“At this time, Governor Kelly does not intend to end the federal unemployment benefit programs early. While the Governor will monitor this situation closely over the coming months, her primary focus remains on continuing her administration’s record-setting efforts recruiting new businesses and jobs to Kansas. She strongly encourages Kansans who are seeking employment, to visit www.kansasworks.com for job placement resources and assistance,” according to a release issued on Wednesday.

According to the Kansas Department of Labor, 79% of the payments made as of last week were federal programs while 21% were for regular unemployment insurance.

