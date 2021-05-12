Advertisement

Gov. Kelly: Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine now available to ages 12+ in Kansas

Middle school student Elise Robinson receives her first coronavirus vaccination on Wednesday,...
Middle school student Elise Robinson receives her first coronavirus vaccination on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Decatur, Ga. Hundreds of children, ages 12 to 15, received the Pfizer vaccine at the DeKalb Pediatric Center, just days after it was approved for use within their age group. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)(Ron Harris | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
TOPEKA (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly announced Wednesday that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will now be available to those ages 12+ in Kansas.

“Health experts’ thorough, deliberate review process demonstrates that safety continues to be the number one priority in vaccine approval – and my administration is confident that opening the vaccine to young Kansans is the right move,” Governor Kelly said. “I encourage all eligible Kansans to roll up their sleeves and do their part to ensure we can continue getting back to work, back to school, and back to normal.”

The governor’s announcement follows the emergency use authorization (EUA) by the Food and Drug Administration and a vote of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and approval by the CDC Director.

“This is an incredible step forward in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary, said. “We are now able to protect our younger populations against this deadly disease.”

Kansas providers can now begin opening their vaccine supply to ages 12+. Those under 18 will need written parental consent for vaccination.

To find a vaccine provider near you, visit www.Vaccines.gov or text your zip code to 438829 (GETVAX) or in Spanish, text your zip code to 822862 (VACUNA).

