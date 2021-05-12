Pilots okay after helicopter crashes, burns in northwest of Oklahoma City

YUKON, Okla. (KWCH) - Update Wednesday night, May 12, 2021: Two pilots are okay after a helicopter crashed and caught fire Wednesday afternoon near Oklahoma City. Responding fire crews said by the time they got to the scene, the helicopter was burnt down entirely to the frame. It’s unclear if the pilots jumped out before the helicopter crashed, but officials believe they got out after they landed. Neither suffered serious injuries.

Wednesday afternoon: Emergency crews are on the scene of a helicopter crash northwest of Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to the crash in the 1700 block of N. Cimarron Road, near Yukon, Okla. around 3:37 p.m. on Wednesday. The helicopter caught fire and burned down to its frame, the department said.

Two pilots were in the helicopter as it went down, but were able to get out on their own after it hit the ground. Both were taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

