Inmate dies at Lansing Correctional Facility

The Lansing Correctional Facility is seen in this photo taken Saturday, May 23, 2020 in...
The Lansing Correctional Facility is seen in this photo taken Saturday, May 23, 2020 in Lansing, Kan. As of May 22, the prison has recorded 817 prisoners and 96 staff that have tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) died Tuesday, May 11, 2021, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

The cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy. A preliminary assessment indicates the death was not related to COVID-19, KDOC said.

Per protocol, when a resident dies in the custody of the KDOC, the death is under investigation by KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

KDOC said the inmate, Addison L. Payne, was serving a life sentence for robbery, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sodomy and rape. He had been imprisoned with KDOC since April 1993.

