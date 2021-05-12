Inmate dies at Lansing Correctional Facility

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) died Tuesday, May 11, 2021, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

The cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy. A preliminary assessment indicates the death was not related to COVID-19, KDOC said.

Per protocol, when a resident dies in the custody of the KDOC, the death is under investigation by KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

KDOC said the inmate, Addison L. Payne, was serving a life sentence for robbery, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sodomy and rape. He had been imprisoned with KDOC since April 1993.

