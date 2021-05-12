Kansas reports over 400 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported 411 new COVID-19 cases since Monday. The state also reported 13 new deaths and 55 hospitalizations since Monday.

Currently, 39.7% of Kansans have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 32.7% of Kansans are fully vaccinated.

Glen Carr House Memory Care in Derby was one of three named COVID-19 clusters in the state with six cases.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.