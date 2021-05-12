RCHD to host youth COVID-19 vaccine clinic

RILEY CO., Kan. (Little Apple Post) - Riley County Health Department will host a youth COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Pottorf Hall in Manhattan on Thursday, May 20, from 9 AM CDT – 4 PM There will be no charge.

The clinic is open to the public·, anyone on or off Facebook. The clinic is for children ages 12 and up. Those between the ages of 12-17 must be accompanied by a parent or a legal guardian.

Free COVID-19 Testing will also be available. To register please use the QR code above or go to:https://bit.ly/3hkbSfM

