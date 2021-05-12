Dole VA accepting donations for homeless veterans transitioning to housing

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center is asking the community for donations for move-in kits used to help homeless veterans transition into housing.

Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at either the Behavioral Health clinic (Bldg. 5B) or the Voluntary Services office. Bldg. 5B is located on the southeast corner of the campus, and the Voluntary Services office is in the main building located at 5500 E. Kellogg. Pick-ups can be facilitated by calling Linda Gracey at 316-685-2221, ext. 57967.

The VA is asking for these items (only new items will be accepted):

Kitchen garbage can/trash bags

Shower curtain/liner/rings

Kitchen towels

Bathroom towels

Pillows

Laundry baskets

Dish sets

Drinking glass sets

Dish drying rack

Silverware sets

Coffee pot

Cooking utensils (spatula etc.)

Cooking pots/pans

Can opener

Broom/Mop

Toilet paper

Paper towels

Vacuums/bags

Microwaves

Queen size bed frames, mattresses and box springs, and comforters and sheets

