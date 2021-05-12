Advertisement

Dole VA accepting donations for homeless veterans transitioning to housing

By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center is asking the community for donations for move-in kits used to help homeless veterans transition into housing.

Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at either the Behavioral Health clinic (Bldg. 5B) or the Voluntary Services office. Bldg. 5B is located on the southeast corner of the campus, and the Voluntary Services office is in the main building located at 5500 E. Kellogg. Pick-ups can be facilitated by calling Linda Gracey at 316-685-2221, ext. 57967.

The VA is asking for these items (only new items will be accepted):

  • Kitchen garbage can/trash bags
  • Shower curtain/liner/rings
  • Kitchen towels
  • Bathroom towels
  • Pillows
  • Laundry baskets
  • Dish sets
  • Drinking glass sets
  • Dish drying rack
  • Silverware sets
  • Coffee pot
  • Cooking utensils (spatula etc.)
  • Cooking pots/pans
  • Can opener
  • Broom/Mop
  • Toilet paper
  • Paper towels
  • Vacuums/bags
  • Microwaves
  • Queen size bed frames, mattresses and box springs, and comforters and sheets

