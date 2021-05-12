Vaccinations for 12-15-year-olds likely to start by end of week in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Nearly 50,00 more kids in Sedgwick County are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine after the FDA granted Pfizer emergency use authorization for the 12-15-year-old age group. Sedgwick County could begin vaccinating kids in this age group by the end of the week, but this time, the county expects family doctors and pediatricians to take the lead.

The approval comes just weeks before the start of summer, but schools could play a critical role.

“The school districts in Sedgwick County are just wonderful partners,” Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne said.

Byrne said the partnership helps the county in its effort ot give parents “as many options as possible to get their ids vaccinated.”

For the first time, family doctors could take the lead in vaccine efforts. In a survey by Sedgwick County, nearly 85 percent of parents in the county indicated they would prefer their kids get vaccinated at their family doctor. The county is asking parents to sign a release form.

Suzie Harrison and Jessica Brown are among parents planning to get their children between the ages of 12 and 15 vaccinated. Harrison said her four children range in age from 12 to 17 with her oldest already vaccinated.

Brown indicated the reward with having her family vaccinated outweighs potential concerns.

“Withy any vaccination, with any kind of medical procedure, there’s always some underlying concern that something is going to happen to somebody,” Brown said. “But I think that’s not a reason to not get your children vaccinated.”

The health department said not all family doctors are able to give the COVID-19 vaccine, so you would have to call your kids’ doctor ahead of time to make sure they are offering the vaccine.

