Advertisement

Vaccinations for 12-15-year-olds likely to start by end of week in Sedgwick County

By Caroline Elliott
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Nearly 50,00 more kids in Sedgwick County are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine after the FDA granted Pfizer emergency use authorization for the 12-15-year-old age group. Sedgwick County could begin vaccinating kids in this age group by the end of the week, but this time, the county expects family doctors and pediatricians to take the lead.

The approval comes just weeks before the start of summer, but schools could play a critical role.

“The school districts in Sedgwick County are just wonderful partners,” Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne said.

Byrne said the partnership helps the county in its effort ot give parents “as many options as possible to get their ids vaccinated.”

For the first time, family doctors could take the lead in vaccine efforts. In a survey by Sedgwick County, nearly 85 percent of parents in the county indicated they would prefer their kids get vaccinated at their family doctor. The county is asking parents to sign a release form.

Suzie Harrison and Jessica Brown are among parents planning to get their children between the ages of 12 and 15 vaccinated. Harrison said her four children range in age from 12 to 17 with her oldest already vaccinated.

Brown indicated the reward with having her family vaccinated outweighs potential concerns.

“Withy any vaccination, with any kind of medical procedure, there’s always some underlying concern that something is going to happen to somebody,” Brown said. “But I think that’s not a reason to not get your children vaccinated.”

The health department said not all family doctors are able to give the COVID-19 vaccine, so you would have to call your kids’ doctor ahead of time to make sure they are offering the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Ring home security camera captured footage of a mountain lion in an alley of Wichita's...
Where did it come from?: Wildlife experts provide insight into Wichita mountain lion sighting
Wichita Police Department badge
WPD: Wichita police officer involved in weekend crash fired
Sedgwick County vaccination map
New tool shows how many people are vaccinated in your zip code
Firefighters responded to a partial building collapse in downtown McPherson on Tuesday...
Building partially collapses in downtown McPherson
License plate reading camera in Wichita, Kansas
License plate reading cameras helping Wichita police with crime investigations

Latest News

students in classroom
Decisions in parents’ hands as KS gives greenlight to vaccinate kids as young as 12 against COVID-19
Safety precautions at schools include mask-wearing as COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands to...
Decisions in parents’ hands as KS gives greenlight to vaccinate kids as young as 12 against COVID-19
Middle school student Elise Robinson receives her first coronavirus vaccination on Wednesday,...
Gov. Kelly: Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine now available to ages 12+ in Kansas
Ascension (Wichita, Kan.)
Building You: Ascension hiring 400 healthcare workers across Wichita