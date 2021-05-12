Advertisement

Warmer Thursday, then storms return

Highs in the lower 70s
Forecast high temperatures Thursday.
By Peyton Sanders
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that warmer weather will return Thursday before storm chances return over the next several days.

Temperatures Thursday morning will start out in the low to mid 40s. Afternoon highs will climb into the lower 70s statewide under a partly cloudy sky. South winds will be gusty over western Kansas.

An area of thunderstorms will develop Thursday evening in Nebraska and will move into portions of central and eastern Kansas Thursday night through early Friday morning. While some gusty winds cannot be ruled out, the risk of organized severe weather is low.

Mild weather will stay with us on Friday with highs in the 70s once again. Storm chances will return during the late evening and overnight hours, lasting into Saturday morning.

This will be the start of several rounds of showers and storms that will continue through the weekend and into most of next week.

The main concern will be localized flooding with the repeated rounds of rain. A few strong storms will be possible, but the risk of widespread severe weather appears low at this time.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 45

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 72

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Wind: SE/S 10-15. Low: 52

Fri: High: 76 A few morning showers, then decreasing clouds; storms overnight.

Sat: High: 78 Low: 57 Morning storms, then mostly cloudy; storms overnight.

Sun: High: 79 Low: 62 Mostly cloudy with afternoon/evening storms.

Mon: High: 76 Low: 60 Mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 77 Low: 59 Mostly cloudy; storms overnight.

Wed: High: 75 Low: 58 Mostly cloudy with afternoon/evening storms.

