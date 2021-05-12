WATCH: Wichita pediatrician Dr. Amy Seery answers questions about COVID-19 vaccine and kids

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine now available for kids as young as 12, a vaccination expansion comes with many questions from parents. These questions include how the youngest eligible population responds to the vaccine and whether getting it is even necessary with children, teens and young adults less likely to get severe cases of COVID-19.

With more younger people being hospitalized with the virus and efforts focused on keeping businesses and schools open, Pediatrician Dr. Amy Seery with Ascension Via Christi explained the science with the vaccine, how it works and how it can play an important role for many kids wanting to get back to “normal,” safely able to visit grandparents and any friends who may be immunocompromised.

