Wind Surge drop home opener

The Wichita Wind Surge face Amarillo in Wichita's home opener Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
The Wichita Wind Surge face Amarillo in Wichita's home opener Tuesday, May 11, 2021.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 11:53 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Recap from Tim Grubbs with Wichita Wind Surge

Geraldo Perdomo seventh inning base-hit drove home Alec Thomas to give the Amarillo Sod Poodles a 3-2 advantage and the bullpen held on to spoil the Wind Surge home opener.

The teams each exchanged a pair of runs in the fourth inning with Wichita getting RBI hits from Caleb Hamilton and Roy Morales.

The Wind Surge threatened in the eighth and ninth innings but Junior Garcia delivered a strike out to finish off the Wind Surge threat and earn his fourth save of the season.

Amarillo improved to 5-2 and the Wind Surge fall to 5-2 on the season.

The homestand continues Wednesday at 7:05 with Austin Schulfer getting the start.

