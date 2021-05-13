Advertisement

Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents

The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In addition, the child’s face was injured by the weapon’s recoil. None of the injuries were considered life-threatening.(Source: WMTW via CNN)
By WMTW Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 3:20 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST BATH, Maine (WMTW) - Three members of a Maine family were injured when a 2-year-old boy fired a gun inside his house.

Authorities say the 2-year-old boy grabbed a handgun laying on a nightstand and accidentally shot his parents Wednesday morning.

The 22-year-old mother suffered a leg wound, and the 25-year-old father was struck in the head. In addition, the child’s face was injured by the weapon’s recoil.

None of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

“The question of how the boy was able to pick up and fire the weapon is of great concern and is being investigated. This situation, while disturbing, could have had an even more tragic ending. We are thankful that the injuries were not more serious,” said Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WMTW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Garcia, 14, of Ulysses was flown to a Wichita hospital after being injured in a...
Teen arrested in deadly shooting of Ulysses 14-year-old
A suspect in a domestic violence incident jumped into the Arkansas River early Thursday to...
Suspect in domestic violence incident jumps in Arkansas River to avoid police
A Ring home security camera captured footage of a mountain lion in an alley of Wichita's...
Where did it come from?: Wildlife experts provide insight into Wichita mountain lion sighting
Wichita State guard Ron Baker (31) dribbles up court during the second half of an NCAA college...
Ron Baker to serve as Aftershocks general manager
Wichita Police Department badge
WPD: Wichita police officer involved in weekend crash fired

Latest News

A teen recovering for 10 weeks in the hospital missed her prom, so the staff decided to throw...
Hospital throws prom for teen who survived serious crash
A teen recovering for 10 weeks in the hospital missed her prom, so the staff decided to throw...
Hospital throws prom for teen who survived serious crash
Wichita WInd Surge
Wind Surge overcome 6-run deficit for 2nd straight home win
More planning needed as summer travel opens up
Bill Maher, winner of the First Amendment Award, speaks to the crowd at the 26th Annual...
Bill Maher taping canceled after host’s positive virus test