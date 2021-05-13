Stress on supply chain contributing to higher meat costs

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you’ve been grocery shopping lately, you may have noticed that the cost of meat is higher than usual. Prices maybe greater, but you do not need to stock up on meat or panic buy right now.

While demand is high, there are plenty of animals to keep up. It’s just a little more expensive and time-consuming to get them through the supply chain. It’s costing ranchers more to feed their animals. As of mid-April, corn as at its highest price since 2013. Another factor is something we’re seeing in other industries: staffing and distribution. This week, Tyson said it plans to increase wages for packing-plant workers to keep up with demand for products like chicken.

Industry experts emphasize that there is no need to stock up on meat. They say that will only stress the supply chain further.

