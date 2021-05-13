Emporia police arrest man for child sex crimes

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Emporia Police Department announced that detectives with the department arrested a 54-year-old Emporia man for child sex crimes.

Police said arresting charges against Garold Markham include aggravated indecent liberties with a child and electronic solicitation.

“Markham was reported to the Emporia Police Department late Tuesday night (May 11) for soliciting a child through social media,” Emporia police said. “EPD’s Investigations Division took over the case and Markham was taken into custody (Wednesday), around 12:45 p.m. at Peter Pan Park.”

Emporia police said the case against Markham remains under investigation.

