Advertisement

Emporia police arrest man for child sex crimes

Mugshot of Garold Markham
Mugshot of Garold Markham(Emporia Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Emporia Police Department announced that detectives with the department arrested a 54-year-old Emporia man for child sex crimes.

Police said arresting charges against Garold Markham include aggravated indecent liberties with a child and electronic solicitation.

“Markham was reported to the Emporia Police Department late Tuesday night (May 11) for soliciting a child through social media,” Emporia police said. “EPD’s Investigations Division took over the case and Markham was taken into custody (Wednesday), around 12:45 p.m. at Peter Pan Park.”

Emporia police said the case against Markham remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Ring home security camera captured footage of a mountain lion in an alley of Wichita's...
Where did it come from?: Wildlife experts provide insight into Wichita mountain lion sighting
Wichita Police Department badge
WPD: Wichita police officer involved in weekend crash fired
Sedgwick County vaccination map
New tool shows how many people are vaccinated in your zip code
Firefighters responded to a partial building collapse in downtown McPherson on Tuesday...
Building partially collapses in downtown McPherson
License plate reading camera in Wichita, Kansas
License plate reading cameras helping Wichita police with crime investigations

Latest News

the My FoldAway Rechargeable Fan is tested for Does It Work Wednesday
Does it Work? My Foldaway Rechargeable Fan
The Wichita Wind Surge celebrate a 1-0 walk-off win against the Amarillo Sod Poodles Wednesday...
Wind Surge break through with first home win
Arrowhead Stadium is shown during the first half of an NFL football game between the Kansas...
Chiefs unveil 2021 schedule
Stress on supply chain contributing to higher meat costs
Safety precautions at schools include mask-wearing as COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands to...
Decisions in parents’ hands as KS gives greenlight to vaccinate kids as young as 12 against COVID-19