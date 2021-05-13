Advertisement

Feeling more like May Thursday

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it although this morning is still unseasonably cool, it will feel more like May later today.
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it although this morning is still unseasonably cool, it will feel more like May later today.(KWCH 12)
By Jake Dunne
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another unseasonably cool morning across Kansas. However, wake-up temperatures in the 30s and 40s will soar into the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

A few storms are expected to develop over far northwest Kansas this afternoon and evening. Any activity will fall apart tonight, but a few showers/storms are possible into Friday morning over central and eastern Kansas.

A cold front moving into Kansas tonight will stall over the state on Friday and will not move much this weekend resulting in several rounds of rain and storms. The activity will get started over western parts of the state during the afternoon and evening, then push east overnight.

While several days of heavy rain and possible flooding is the main concern, some of the storms may be strong to severe producing damaging wind and large hail.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny and warmer. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 72.

Tonight: Increasing clouds; few showers late. Wind: SE/S 10-15. Low: 52.

Tomorrow: Morning showers, then a sun/cloud mix. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 76.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, good chance of storms. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 57.

Sat: High: 78. Low: 62. Mostly cloudy; storms late/overnight.

Sun: High: 79. Low: 60. Mostly cloudy; afternoon/evening storms.

Mon: High: 76. Low: 59. More clouds than sun.

Tue: High: 77. Low: 58. Mostly cloudy; storms late/overnight.

Wed: High: 75. Low: 59. Mostly cloudy; afternoon/evening storms.

