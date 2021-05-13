Advertisement

Governor: Kansas agencies resuming normal operations in June

(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Gov. Laura Kelly says Kansas state government offices will return to normal operations in mid-June after more than a year of having many employees work remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kelly said Wednesday that state employees and visitors to their offices still will be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing. She also said agency directors can allow people to work from home, particularly when social distancing is not possible.

The changes take effect the week of June 13, which means Monday, June 14 for most workers. Kansas House Speaker and Olathe Republican Ron Ryckman Jr. responded to the Democratic governor’s move by saying, “It’s about time.”

